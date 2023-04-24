Fire engulfs abandoned home in East Vancouver

The cause of an explosive house fire in East Vancouver Sunday night is under investigation.

Flames erupted at an abandoned house at 7350 Rupert Street around 7:30 p.m., according to Assistant Fire Chief Jarret Gray.

Three explosions could be heard before fire crews arrived, according to one witness, and flames could be seen coming out of the windows of the house.

The fire was contained before spreading to neighbouring houses and no injuries have been reported.

Investigators are working to determine how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.