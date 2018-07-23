

There were tense moments at a residential fire in Burnaby early Monday morning as power lines came down near a man who was trying to douse the flames with a garden hose.

The fire broke out at an alley garage near Dundas Street and Gilmore Avenue at around 3:30 a.m., and a man wearing what appeared to be boxer shorts and a T-shirt came outside to spray water at the blaze until firefighters arrived.

CTV News video shows fire crews beckoning him away from the flames just moments before the power lines come down, narrowly missing him and sending sparks shooting across the alley.

"He was obviously a concerned neighbour looking after his probably, which is probably what most people would do," said Asst. Chief Barry Mawhinney of the Burnaby Fire Department.

"But you've got to be aware of the dangers, such are power lines and things like that coming down."

The power lines made battling the blaze much more complicated, Mawhinney said. They called in two additional fire engines so crews could attack the flames from multiple angles.

All told, 22 firefighters responded to the blaze, and managed to prevent it from damaging any other garages or homes. A car that was parked in the alley was destroyed, however.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, but Mawhinney said they aren't ruling anything out until an investigator is able to take a closer look.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst