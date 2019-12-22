VANCOUVER -- A fire in an older high rise in Vancouver's West End took an aggressive attack by more than 40 firefighters to put out Sunday afternoon.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Service assistant chief of operations Ken Gemmill said crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Broughton Street and Beach Avenue around 1:50 p.m. for reports of an alarm activation.

When they arrived, crews found a third-floor unit in the building fully engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke billowing up the side of the building, Gemmill said.

Crews worked quickly to knock down the fire and prevent it from spreading, attacking it from both inside and outside the building, he said.

Then, crews searched all 10 floors of the building, looking for people injured or stuck inside. They concluded that there were no injuries from the blaze, according to Gemmill.

The fire was contained to just one apartment, but several others likely have smoke or water damage, Gemmill said, noting that four or five suites were likely to be uninhabitable for at least one night.

That's especially unfortunate with Christmas just days away, Gemmill said, but he praised firefighters for getting the blaze put out as quickly as they did.

"They saved the day," he said.