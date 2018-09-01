

CTV Vancouver





An early morning fire in North Vancouver left six people without a home Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the house on 7th Street around 4 a.m. When they arrived, flames were tearing through the building’s exterior.

North Vancouver City Fire Department Chief Dan Pistilli told CTV News his crews had to mount an aggressive attack from the outside of the building just to knock the flames down enough to be able to get inside and search for any remaining occupants.

A second alarm was called and a total of 35 firefighters helped battle the blaze.

Pistilli said there were six people inside the home at the time the fire began, but because of working smoke detectors, everyone was able to get out safely.

“Two people from the basement were taken to hospital for observation just for some slight smoke inhalation,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Pistilli said the flames appear to have begun at the back of the home. He said one possible cause under consideration is cigarettes or other smoking materials.

Members of the family that lives in the building told CTV News they are devastated by the incident. They have lived in the home for more than a decade. They have insurance and a place to stay, but the sight of their home in ruins is a painful one.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Breanna Karstens-Smith