Fire destroys Ladner barn
Crews were called to the area of 46-A Street, just north of 36th Avenue on Wednesday, June 26.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 7:11AM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 27, 2019 7:57AM PDT
A fire that broke out Wednesday night has destroyed a barn in Ladner.
Crews were called to the area of 46A Street, just north of 36th Avenue, at around 8 p.m.
More than two dozen firefighters were on scene at the former dairy farm, helping to fight the blaze.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated and there were no reports of injuries to people or animals.