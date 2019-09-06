

CTV News Vancouver





A fire has completely destroyed an elementary school in Kamloops, emergency crews say.

The fire broke out at Parkcrest Elementary at around 5 p.m. Thursday, and large plumes of smoke blanketed the surrounding area.

A statement from the City of Kamloops said fire crews responded quickly, and deployed "all possible resources … including two aerial devices, four fire engines and a rescue vehicle."

Nobody was injured, but crews say it was a challenging battle. The cause of the fire is unclear.

Students were advised to stay home for Friday and next week as the city will need to find space for them in a new school.

One local art gallery is offering free full day camps for all grades while the school is closed and has space for 20 kids, but parents have been advised they will need to make their own arrangements over the next week.