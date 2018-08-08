

CTV Vancouver





The risk of starting a potentially catastrophic wildfire is now either "extreme" or "high" across most of British Columbia, including the entire Lower Mainland.

Provincial firefighting crews are already battling some 460-odd wildfires, and officials warn new ones can spark easily and burn vigorously in areas where the fire danger rating is greater than "moderate."

The B.C. Wildfire Service says about a dozen new blazes are breaking out every day.

One wildfire near Nanaimo that's believed to have been started by human activity has grown to an estimated 160 hectares, triggering an evacuation order for one property and alerts for 75 others.

In Metro Vancouver, all regional parks are currently considered at extreme risk for fires. Some have been closed to the public altogether, and campfires, briquette barbecues and cooking stoves are banned in all the others.

Propane barbecues are allowed in regional parks as long as local firefighters don't object, officials said.

Smoking is also banned in every regional park, including in designated smoking areas. Despite that, there were still discarded cigarette butts in the tinder-dry grass at Ambleside Regional Park on Wednesday.

A video that was uploaded to Facebook over the weekend shows someone flicking a cigarette butt out of a car window onto dry grass – behaviour that officials describe as extremely careless.

"Given how volatile the situation is across the province right now, (it’s) definitely frustrating to see videos like that," Kevin Skrepnek of the B.C. Wildfire Service said Tuesday.

Though different cities might have different rules in place for local parks, people should err on the side of caution and check before assuming any cooking-related activity is allowed.

Anyone who spots a wildfire in a Metro Vancouver park is urged to report it by calling 911. Elsewhere in the province, wildfires can be reported to the B.C. Wildfire Service by calling 1-800-663-5555.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim