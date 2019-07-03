

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver fire crews are on scene responding to a fire at an apartment building in the city's West End.

At around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Vancouver Fire Rescue tweeted it was at the scene of a fire on Nelson Street near Cardero Street.

Soon after, it tweeted again saying the fire was a two-alarm blaze, but by 8 a.m. another post said the fire had been knocked down.

"We arrived to find heavy smoke and flame from an apartment on the third floor of the building," said Capt. Jonathan Gormick.

"Right now the building's been evacuated, all persons have been accounted for, so thankfully nobody injured."

Crews are now checking for extension of the fire and the street outside the apartment is closed to traffic.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

Gormick added that the team's swift response helped prevent the damage from spreading.

"It's a testament to why we need so many staff on scene quickly," he said. "Time and time again we manage to limit these fires to damaging only the suite of origin."