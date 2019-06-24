

B.C. fire crews are continuing to fight an out of control wildfire along the Sea to Sky Highway.

The blaze, which is currently between Horseshoe Bay and Lions Bay, is believed to have been started by a power line.

Wildfire is continuing to burn along the Sea to Sky south of Lions Bay this morning. Lots of crews in the area once again. Smell of smoke is strong. 1 lane getting through in each direction just north of Ansell Place. I’m live on scene for @CTVMorningLive https://t.co/xHg7tfDtI1 pic.twitter.com/1DvHJESK7Z — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) June 24, 2019

The fire was first reported at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and BC Wildfire Service had crews on scene by 4 a.m. Traffic was slow throughout the day and by Monday morning, one lane was open in each direction just north of Ansell Place.

REMINDER - #BCHwy99 #SeaToSky NB lanes closed north of #HorseshoeBay due to forest fire. NB traffic is being diverted to a SB lane at Ansell Place. One lane open for each direction. #WestVan https://t.co/5M5yBOYXjY — Drive BC (@DriveBC) June 24, 2019

The terrain of the area has made it challenging for crews to understand just how large the fire is, which was estimated to be three hectares in size on Sunday.

"The fire is burning on a very cliffy area," said the service's spokesperson, Donna MacPherson.

"It's moving along the surface of the ground underneath the trees. So, as the crews are looking down through the trees, they're trying to ascertain about the smoke that they're looking at, whether that's indicating a drift or whether it's indicating the edge of the fire."

She said the area where the fire is burning has a high fire danger rating due to drought conditions.

Here’s a look at what our photographer @J___Squared saw near the Sea to Sky fire zone overnight. At last update the fire was 3 hectares in size. Expecting ground and aerial crews to be busy here today. https://t.co/lRTZGvD0Rs @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/pWlWzJyBAv — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) June 24, 2019

"Our drought codes are close to what they are at the end of July and the beginning of August," MacPherson said. "So it is very, very dry out there."

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.