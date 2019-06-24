Fire crews continue to battle Sea to Sky blaze for 2nd day
Several aircraft responded to the fire Sunday. (CTV)
CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, June 24, 2019 6:43AM PDT
Last Updated Monday, June 24, 2019 7:16AM PDT
B.C. fire crews are continuing to fight an out of control wildfire along the Sea to Sky Highway.
The blaze, which is currently between Horseshoe Bay and Lions Bay, is believed to have been started by a power line.
The fire was first reported at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and BC Wildfire Service had crews on scene by 4 a.m. Traffic was slow throughout the day and by Monday morning, one lane was open in each direction just north of Ansell Place.
The terrain of the area has made it challenging for crews to understand just how large the fire is, which was estimated to be three hectares in size on Sunday.
"The fire is burning on a very cliffy area," said the service's spokesperson, Donna MacPherson.
"It's moving along the surface of the ground underneath the trees. So, as the crews are looking down through the trees, they're trying to ascertain about the smoke that they're looking at, whether that's indicating a drift or whether it's indicating the edge of the fire."
She said the area where the fire is burning has a high fire danger rating due to drought conditions.
"Our drought codes are close to what they are at the end of July and the beginning of August," MacPherson said. "So it is very, very dry out there."
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.