VANCOUVER -- A house fire forced emergency crews to close part of the busy Cambie Street corridor in both directions heading into Tuesday's rush hour.

Vancouver firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a multi-family home near Cambie and 37th Avenue in the early afternoon.

A picture from the scene that was tweeted by a Vancouver police officer shows huge flames tearing through the property.

Emergency crews had to close down Cambie from 33rd Avenue to 41st Avenue for hours, but have since reopened the southbound lanes.