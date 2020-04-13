MISSION, B.C. -- A large fire has erupted in Mission's downtown core.

Mission Fire Rescue Service are on scene and battling this large fire.

Flames are tearing through the roof and the cause of the fire is unknown.

First Avenue is closed between Horne and James streets at this time as crews battle this fire.

Abbotsford Fire Rescue has also been called to this fire to assist with mutual aid.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.