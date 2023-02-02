Fire breaks out on highway on-ramp, disrupting morning commute in Vancouver
A fire that erupted in North Vancouver early Thursday disrupted traffic on a major bridge during the morning commute.
Video posted to social media around sunrise shows thick plumes of smoke billowing beside Ironworkers Memorial Bridge, where emergency crews appear to be on scene.
A tweet by Trafficnet Vancouver suggests the fire started on the Main Street on-ramp.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberals table bill delaying assisted dying expansion to March 2024
The federal government is seeking to delay the extension of assisted dying eligibility to people whose sole condition is a mental disorder until March 17, 2024. Justice Minister David Lametti introduced a bill seeking the extension in the House of Commons on Thursday.
Why Delissio pizzas and other Nestle products will disappear from Canadian stores
Nestle Canada says it is winding down its frozen meals and pizza business in Canada over the next six months. The four brands that will no longer be sold in the freezer aisle at Canadian grocery stores are Delissio, Stouffer's, Lean Cuisine and Life Cuisine.
Six more weeks of winter? Here are the predictions of groundhogs across North America
Will we see six more weeks of winter, or an early spring? Here’s what some of the groundhogs (and one human) have predicted so far, from coast-to-coast.
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses.
China accuses Canada of 'politically manipulating' with Uyghur refugee vote
The Chinese government says a motion MPs passed Wednesday to provide asylum to persecuted Uyghurs amounts to political manipulation by Canada.
Lametti says Tories exploiting tragedies 'to score political points' on bail reform
Canada's justice minister accused Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives Thursday of using tragedies such as the killing of a young Ontario Provincial Police officer 'to try to score political points.'
Australia is removing monarchy from its bank notes
Australia is removing the monarchy from its bank notes. The nation's new $5 bill will feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins that currently bear the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Organization regulating medical care in Manitoba apologizes for Indigenous-specific racism in health care
The organization regulating medical care and services in Manitoba is apologizing for racism directed towards Indigenous people when accessing health care in the province.
Vancouver Island
Treaty negotiations could see transfer of two B.C. parks to Vancouver Island First Nations
A pair of provincial parks are being considered in the B.C. government's treaty negotiations with the T’Sou-ke and Songhees nations on Vancouver Island.
NEW | Police arrest 2, seize guns, drugs from vessel on Haida Gwaii
Mounties are pursuing charges against two people after officers on Haida Gwaii seized guns and drugs from a liveaboard vessel moored in Masset, B.C.
Homicide investigation underway after woman, 39, found dead on Quadra Island
A homicide investigation is underway on Quadra Island, B.C., after a 39-year old woman was found dead in what investigators believe was a targeted killing.
Calgary
Sexual exploitation charges laid against Airdrie, Alta., man
Authorities say an Airdrie, Alta., man faces several charges related to the sexual exploitation of a young family member.
Woman stabbed on CTrain platform, charges pending: police
Investigators say a fight between two women at a Calgary LRT station Wednesday night left one of them with serious stab wounds.
Calgary police search for information on hit-and-run
Calgary police have released a photo of a vehicle they say may have information about a serious hit-and-run last month in the hopes of tracking down the driver.
Edmonton
Police find $160K in drugs in SUV's hidden compartment
Three people have been charged after more than $400,000 in drugs and cash were seized from two homes and a vehicle after a seven-month-long investigation in Edmonton.
'We are going to fix this': Alberta sends sheriffs downtown to help EPS amid mounting safety concerns
Police officers in downtown Edmonton will receive reinforcements from sheriffs later this month as part of a new provincial public safety initiative.
Athabasca University governors replace school president citing time of 'growth and needed stability'
Athabasca University's board of governors has replaced the president who resisted the government's demand to double the distance-learning school's number of employees who live in Athabasca.
Toronto
Ontario releases new health-care plan to make access 'faster' and 'easier'
Ontario has released a new 'connected' and 'convenient' health-care plan aimed at shortening wait times and localizing access to care across the province.
Toronto police seize $500K worth of fake gift cards from 'sophisticated forgery lab'
Three Richmond Hill residents have been arrested after police seized $500,000 in fake gift cards from a “sophisticated forgery lab” while searching multiple local properties last month.
Coldest temperatures in years could come to Toronto as polar vortex descends on Ontario
A polar vortex is descending over Ontario this week and some of the coldest weather is still to come. Wind chills will also reach dangerous levels, increasing the risk of frostbite.
Montreal
WATCH LIVE @ 2 P.M. | Quebec public health to provide update on respiratory viruses
For the first time in 2023, the Quebec director of public health, Dr. Luc Boileau, will provide an update on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious respiratory diseases in Quebec.
Warm place to stay: Montreal opens emergency shelters due to extreme cold
The next few nights are expected to be frigid in Montreal, with wind chill factors dropping to -30. In order to prevent anyone experiencing homelessness from ending up outdoors, the City of Montreal is announcing the opening of two emergency shelters.
Quebec woman shocked to find stolen Audi driven through Ontario mall in 'insane' theft
A Quebec woman said she was very surprised to find her stolen Audi had been used in what’s being described as an “absolutely insane” Ontario mall theft.
Winnipeg
Manitoba Merv predicts six more weeks of winter
It’s Groundhog Day, and Manitoba Merv is predicting six more weeks of winter
Province reveals new funding for Manitoba schools
The Province of Manitoba intends to spend more on K-12 schools in the province next year.
Residents trapped in Winnipeg retirement home during overnight fire
An overnight fire at a Winnipeg retirement home left some residents trapped inside the building, and sent six people to the hospital
Saskatoon
Man named in Legacy Christian Academy lawsuit faces sexual assault, exploitation charges
Saskatoon Police Services (SPS) have charged an Edmonton man with sexual assault that they say occurred at a Saskatoon faith-based school.
Man accused in Saskatoon killing uses social media to 'terrorize' victim's family, mother says
A man accused of killing his girlfriend is sending harassing social media messages to her family over social media — even though he's in jail.
A brief history of Saskatchewan's attempts to possess an official groundhog
The annual spectacle of Groundhog Day is here. However, in Saskatchewan, the prophesying event is without its central figure, an official groundhog.
Regina
Regina hospital patient died while waiting for admission, paramedic logs reveal
Paramedic logs from 2022 are highlighting some of the pressures Regina EMS workers have been facing for months including one instance where a patient died following offload delays at the hospital, the documents indicate.
U of R Cougars' men's hockey team making strong push for playoffs
The University of Regina men’s hockey team have moved themselves into a playoff spot after a strong performance in the month of January.
Atlantic
Warnings and statements issued ahead of bitter wind chill for maritimes
On the day that Shubenacadie Sam predicted six more weeks of winter, there are warnings and statements cautioning that the coldest air of the season is about to arrive in the Maritimes.
Utility board defies Nova Scotia government, allows 14 per cent power rate hike
Nova Scotia's utility regulator has defied the provincial government and approved an average 14 per cent increase in electricity rates over two years.
Shubenacadie Sam sees shadow, predicts six more weeks of winter
Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam has seen her shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.
London
First cold weather alert of the season issued
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued its first Cold Weather Alert of the year. The Alert will come into effect just after midnight as wind chill values plunge to -23 C by midday Friday.
Fatal crash in south London
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in south London Wednesday night. Police were called to the scene on Bostwick Road around 7:20 p.m. and say there were five people injured in total and all five were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening.
WATCH: Willie predicts an early spring
Wiarton Willie has predicted an early spring! The groundhog in South Bruce Peninsula didn't see his shadow at 8:07 a.m. on Thursday morning, meaning spring is on the way.
Northern Ontario
'Immediately stop' wearing these sweaters and hoodies, Health Canada warns
Nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies have been recalled in Canada due to flammability concerns.
Highway 11 closed in northern Ont. after multi-vehicle pile up
Highway 11 in northern Ontario is closed Thursday morning from Highway 66 near Kenogami Lake to Matheson after a collision involving several vehicles, police say.
Early childhood education students in the north offered free, accelerated, schooling
Four northern Ontario districts are in the midst of a new partnership with Northern College that gave dozens of people access to an accelerated early childhood education program for free.
Kitchener
Ontario releases new health-care plan to make access 'faster' and 'easier'
Ontario has released a new 'connected' and 'convenient' health-care plan aimed at shortening wait times and localizing access to care across the province.
Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring on Groundhog Day
Wiarton Willie made his prediction his spring prediction Thursday morning at 8:07 a.m. The groundhog did not see his shadow, meaning we could get an early spring.
Pickup truck used to break into a Guelph business, multiple tools stolen: Guelph police
Guelph police are investigating after they say a pickup truck was used to break into a west-end building Thursday morning.