Fire crews have a massive fire at the Canadian Pacific Railyard in Port Coquitlam that broke out when a fuel truck collided with a train Monday under control.

The three-alarm blaze started at around 6:35 p.m. on the Oxford Connector in the area of Lougheed Highway and Shaughnessy Street.

Fire Chief Nick Delmonico said a fully-loaded tanker truck carrying ethanol gas hit a rail car.

"It abruptly exploded…The rail car and the train and the semi are all on fire," Delmonico told CTV News Monday night.

Images from the scene showed the truck engulfed in flames. Thick smoke could be seen rising from the area, and several explosions were heard.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

Delmonico said his department was using "pretty much everything we have," but had to wait until nearby train cars containing dangerous materials were moved out of the way before it could begin fighting the fire.

"There's a bunch of other issues we need to take care of first before we start putting the fire out," he said.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun tweeted saying his city was sending a foam truck and trailer with a police escort to assist in the firefighting efforts.

Lougheed Highway was closed between Shaughnessy Street and the Oxford Connector.

The city said the train that caught fire was not carrying any toxic materials.

Update 9:55pm CP Rail Fire is under control. Fire crews remain on scene & are monitoring. Those evacuated outside of 800 meter radius may return home.This is north of the Lougheed Hwy & between Shaughnessy & Oxford. Reminder all residents to please stay inside & avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/4wutWgQy0t — City of PoCo (@CityofPoCo) January 23, 2018

Update: Tanker truck carrying ethanol gas hit a CN Rail Car which is the cause of fire. We can report the driver & CP Rail crew are all safe. No injuries. @CQRCMP evacuating area 800 meter radius of site. Confirmation from CN Rail there are no toxic materials being carried. pic.twitter.com/pOGOQYmJ2f — City of PoCo (@CityofPoCo) January 23, 2018

Foam truck and trailer with police escort on its way from @City_Abbotsford. Stay safe everyone! https://t.co/QGljSF5hkp — Henry Braun (@MayorHenryBraun) January 23, 2018