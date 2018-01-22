Fire crews have a massive fire at the Canadian Pacific Railyard in Port Coquitlam that broke out when a fuel truck collided with a train Monday under control.

The three-alarm blaze started at around 6:35 p.m. on the Oxford Connector in the area of Lougheed Highway and Shaughnessy Street.

Fire Chief Nick Delmonico said a fully-loaded tanker truck carrying ethanol gas hit a rail car.

"It abruptly exploded…The rail car and the train and the semi are all on fire," Delmonico told CTV News Monday night.

Images from the scene showed the truck engulfed in flames. Thick smoke could be seen rising from the area, and several explosions were heard.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

Delmonico said his department was using "pretty much everything we have," but had to wait until nearby train cars containing dangerous materials were moved out of the way before it could begin fighting the fire.

"There's a bunch of other issues we need to take care of first before we start putting the fire out," he said.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun tweeted saying his city was sending a foam truck and trailer with a police escort to assist in the firefighting efforts.

Lougheed Highway was closed between Shaughnessy Street and the Oxford Connector.

The city said the train that caught fire was not carrying any toxic materials.