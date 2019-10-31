

Carly Yoshida-Butryn, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - A large fire has broken out in an apartment building in Vancouver's West End. Flames could be seen shooting out of a corner unit of a highrise at Beach Avenue and Thurlow Street.

A neighbourhood resident says there are eight firetrucks on scene, and there are between 50 and 100 residents currently out of their homes on Beach Avenue.

There is no word yet on how the fire started or if anyone is still inside.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.