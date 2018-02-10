A vehicle fire in the Vancouver airport's parkade on Saturday sent billowing smoke into the sky that could be seen across the Lower Mainland.

Chris Devauld, a representative from the airport, said police and fire crews responded to the scene on the top level of the parkade.

He said there were no reported injuries and that flights were not impacted.

"Teams are working hard to assess the situation," he told CTV News.

Benjamin Hendricks was on the SkyTrain at the time, and captured footage of the fire through the train's windows.

At around 12:40 p.m. he said he noticed people "clearing hastily" from the car and could smell smoke. He said small flames inside the vehicle quickly turned into a "fireball."

"Some people looked like they were pulling some luggage out of that SUV," he told CTV. "It was remarkable how flammable the interior was."

He said he called 911 and was told firefighters were already on their way.

The fire was extinguished around 1:30 p.m.