Firefighters say they were able to get a two-alarm fire at a hospital on Vancouver's West Side under control Friday thanks in part to the quick actions of staff and construction workers at the scene.

According to Vancouver Fire's assistant chief of operations, firefighters first received a call at around 2:20 p.m. about smoke coming from the roof of the Point Grey Private Hospital, located in the 2400 block of Cornwall Street near Balsam Street.

Kevin Wilson said first responders were able to determine that the first had started in the roof, part of which is under construction.

Patients were evacuated from the third floor of the facility with the help of hospital staff, and firefighters were quickly able to get to work. At one point, there were a total of 39 members on scene.

"They peeled back a section of roof – approximately 20 by 30 (feet) – and at this point, we believe the fire out, but we won't be picking up our hose until we believe we have eliminated it," he told CTV News Friday afternoon.

No one was injured, Wilson said.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed, but Wilson said workers were doing torch-on roofing on the building, which involves open flames and hot tar.

"It's a very tricky science for them to put down roofing, but in this case, it seemed to catch something on fire inside the roofing space, in the void," he said.

Wilson said there is "extensive damage" to the hospital's roof, part of which was caused the fire itself and part of which was caused by crews having to peel back sections of the ceiling to make sure the flames weren’t spreading.

The fire is not considered suspicious.