A fire that gutted part of an East Vancouver apartment building in late December was determined to be human caused, but accidental.

The blaze broke out at a 27-unit complex on Frances Street run by the Vancouver Native Housing Society on Dec. 20. A resident told CTV News her son started the fire by accidentally dropping a lit match onto a bag of laundry.

On Friday, the Vancouver Police Department confirmed the blaze was human caused, but did not elaborate on the circumstances.

"No criminal charges were recommended and the police investigation has been concluded," Const. Jason Doucette said in an email.

No one was hurt, and all of the residents' pets were accounted for – including a cat that one man had to scale the side of the building to rescue.