Fire at Surrey sawmill under investigation, no injuries reported

Surrey FIre Services battled a fire that broke out at the S&R Sawmill in the late hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3. No one was injured and an investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire. Surrey FIre Services battled a fire that broke out at the S&R Sawmill in the late hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3. No one was injured and an investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden lawyer: FBI finds no classified docs at beach house

The FBI searched U.S. President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday without finding any classified documents, the president's attorney said. Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Biden's time as vice president for review.

Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia

Authorities in Western Australia on Wednesday recovered a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off a truck while being transported along a 1,400-kilometre Outback highway last month in what an official said was like finding the needle in the haystack.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener