Finnigan, 'an absolute lovebug' of a cat, needs help and new home after recovering from hit-and-run: BC SPCA

A three-year-old cat that was hit by a car in Burnaby earlier this month needs some help and a new home, says the BC SPCA.

The stray feline dubbed Finnigan was rushed to a veterinary hospital on May 21 after Good Samaritans witnessed him fall victim to a hit-and-run and called into the Burnaby animal centre, according to manager Nicola McBain.

In a statement Wednesday, the BC SPCA said Finnigan came in with a fractured jaw, a large wound on the side of his face that required suturing, plus shredded paw pads and nails.

He required antibiotics, pain medication, skull X-rays and intravenous fluids, according to the release.

McBain estimates Finnigan’s medical expenses have topped $1,500 so far.

She says he’ll likely be up for adoption on either Thursday or Friday, once his sutures are removed and he’s neutered.

“He’s just an absolute love bug—purrs like crazy. He’s always curious and interested, even with all his injuries,” McBain told CTV News.

She says the BC SPCA usually sees an uptick in the number of pet-involved car accidents during the warmer months, when people tend to leave their doors and windows open more frequently.

Earlier this week, McBain says another cat was brought into the Burnaby animal centre after getting hit by a car.

That cat’s injuries are even worse than Finnigans, says McBain, and he may have to have an eye removed.

While both that cat and Finnigan are believed to be strays, McBain is urging pet owners to invest in permanent identification for their furry friends.

Anyone who has the means to support the felines’ recoveries—either through donation or adoption—can find more information online at medical.spca.bc.ca.