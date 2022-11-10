Findings of misconduct probe that cleared VPD officer may be 'incorrect,' commissioner says

A retired judge has been asked to review an internal disciplinary proceeding at the Vancouver Police Department that cleared one of its officers of misconduct.

The officer faced allegations of abuse of authority in connection with a May 2021 traffic stop involving a group of motorcyclists, which led to a Police Act investigation.

A senior VPD member found the officer had not committed misconduct, but B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) has requested a review of the decision by former judge Mark Takahashi.

"The police complaint commissioner has determined that there is a reasonable basis to believe that the findings by the discipline authority are incorrect," the OPCC said in a news release.

If Takahashi determines there was misconduct, he will also decide what kind of disciplinary measures should be imposed. His decision will be "final and conclusive," the OPCC said.

Authorities have not released the officer's name, or provided any further details about the abuse of authority allegations.

The officer was working in the Lower Mainland Integrated Road Safety Unit at the time of the traffic stop.