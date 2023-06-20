Finding the suspect who ordered assassination of Sikh temple president unlikely, says former chief of police

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Who's on board the missing Titanic submarine?

A five-person submersible vessel taking tourists on a US$250,000 trip to see the wreckage of the 1912 Titanic disaster 12,500 feet (3,800 metres) undersea is missing in the Atlantic off Canada. Here's what we know about who is on board.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener