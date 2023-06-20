Finding the suspect who ordered assassination of Sikh temple president unlikely, says former chief of police
There are numerous surveillance cameras in and around the Surrey Temple where 45-year-old Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed Sunday night, so police have a good chance of identifying whoever pulled the trigger.
But the person who ordered the assassination is likely at such an arms-length from the incident, that a former B.C. Solicitor General and West Vancouver Police Chief figures it is unlikely they will be brought to justice.
“I hope I’m wrong, I really hope I’m wrong,” said Kash Heed.
“Because we need to track this back, we need law enforcement to track it back to who is behind this type of behaviour,” he said.
Nijjar was attacked as he was leaving the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sihk Gurwara on 120th Street in Surrey.
Police confirmed he was hit with multiple bullets, and could not be saved by first responders.
“We are not going to let people come into this community and do these sorts of things anywhere, much less in a house of worship,” said Surrey RCMP Asst. Comm. Brian Edwards.
Mounties would not confirm a motive, but before he died, Nijjar was told about death threats made against him.
“In all likelihood, if in fact Mr. Nijjar was actually under some type of threat, whether it’s at the national security level or anything other, there may have been other more covert cameras in the area,” added Heed.
In other words, security officials may have set up additional cameras to keep a closer eye on the temple.
