VANCOUVER -- Dating completely transformed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

In-person meetups became difficult and how people interacted on dating apps changed.

Krystal Walter is a high-end professional matchmaker who has been matching singles in Canada since 2012.

Walter joined CTV Morning Live to share how to navigate the dating landscape in 2021.

Walter acknowledged that 2020 was a hard year for many when it comes to mental health. She advised that singles should make sure that they are emotionally ready for dating in 2021.

Walter recommends people ask themselves these questions:

Are you emotionally ready to meet someone?

Are you over past heart break?

Are you excited about the opportunity of meeting someone new?

Are you looking at a relationship as a bonus to your life, not to make you happy?

For those who are ready to date, pandemic restrictions have made the landscape trickier to navigate.

Walter recommends having the COVID conversation right away.

Learn about the other person's bubble. Ask if they plan on sticking to phone calls, video dates and physically distanced walks.

Due to the nature of virtual dating, people you interact with are most likely chatting with other matches.

When it comes to the topic of exclusivity, Walter said it's best to wait for an in-person meet-up prior to that conversation.

Meeting face-to-face provides the opportunity to truly assess someone's demeanor and if this is someone you want to spend more time with.

At present, these in-person meet-ups should be made based on the guidance of current provincial health restrictions.

In the virtual dating world there are some red flags to keep in mind.

Walter shared some key signs to watch out for:

Lack of communication;

Controlling behaviour;

Secretive past; and

Mentioning past relationships frequently.

Dating can be exhausting and many people may not have the time, confidentiality, or energy to filter through dating apps.

