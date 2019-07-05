

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police are investigating after a dog was allegedly stolen from outside the McDonald's on Main Street near Terminal Avenue Thursday night.

Surveillance video posted on social media appears to show a woman looking in the window of the building before reaching down to grab the leash of a dog waiting for its owner outside the restaurant. She then quickly leads the dog away from the entrance to the building.

Mario Bessette told CTV News he went inside the McDonald's around 10:15 p.m. to get himself an ice cream cone and a cup for his dog, Suzie.

"When I turned around, my dog was gone," Bessette said. "I went outside because I thought she got scared by a whistle or something and she ran home."

He said it soon became apparent that Suzie hadn't run off. He asked the security guard in the McDonald's for help, and was able to review the surveillance video.

It's apparent in the video that Suzie doesn't want to go with the woman, Bessette said, but because she's wearing her harness, it's harder for her to resist a tug on her leash.

On a Facebook page with the title "Find Suzie," Bessette asks anyone who recognizes the woman in the video to call the Vancouver Police Department and cite file number VA19-130632.

He said Suzie is like a child to him, and that the apparent theft is "like kidnapping."

"I want her back. Period. This is not right. The person who did that is not a nice person at all," Bessette said.