VANCOUVER -- New employment numbers released by Statistics Canada paint a bleak picture across the country and B.C.'s finance minister will respond to the jobless rates in the province Friday morning.

According to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force survey, B.C. unemployment rate was at 11.5 per cent in April – up from 7.2 per cent the month before. Nationwide, the rate was 13 per cent, up from 7.8.

On Friday morning, Finance Minister Carole James will discuss these figures.

On a more local level, at least four B.C. cities also saw their unemployment rates go up from March to April:

Vancouver 7.5 per cent (up from 5.3)

Kelowna 8.1 per cent (up from 5.9)

Abbotsford-Mission 5.9 per cent (up from 4.6)

Victoria 7.2 per cent (up from 4.6)

In total, the Canadian economy lost nearly two million jobs in the month of April alone, while B.C. lost 264,000.

With files from The Canadian Press

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

