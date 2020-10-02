VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials will give the final update of the week Friday afternoon on the spread of novel coronavirus in the province.

The update is expected sometime after 3 p.m. via news release. This is a developing news story and will be updated when the release has been issued.

The written statement from Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, will include any additional cases of the disease confirmed since Thursday's live briefing.

Henry will also provide information on deaths and outbreaks in B.C., if there have been any since the day before.

In Thursday's update, Henry announced another 82 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in a 24-hour period.

Another person had died of coronavirus, bringing B.C.'s death toll to 235.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 1,261 active cases in the province, and 69 of those patients were in hospital.

So far this year, B.C. health officials have recorded 9,220 cases of COVID-19.