Warning: This story contains disturbing details shared in court

VANCOUVER -- The former real estate agent who admitted to stabbing his ex-girlfriend in a jealous rage, recorded her dying on video instead of calling for help, and hours later crashed his car with the intention of making it look like an accident, will have to explain to a judge on Thursday why he should be eligible for parole after 10 years behind bars.

Jan Poepl pleaded guilty to the November 2018 second degree murder of Nicole Porciello, 34, also known as Nicole Hasselmann.

In an agreed statement of facts read into the court record on Wednesday, Poepl admitted to leaving Porciello bleeding in his car for nearly two hours after he stabbed her 47 times, while he paid bills, ordered appliances online and resigned from his job.

He also recorded a disturbing video on his cell phone of Porciello struggling to breathe, while he called himself a “psychopath” who “did the worst thing that anyone could do.”

The video was played in court Wednesday as part of Crown’s submissions in B.C. Supreme Court, causing significant distress for Porciello’s family members, some of who had already stepped out of the courtroom.

Poepl eventually and deliberately crashed into a light pole along Burnaby’s Barnet Highway, throwing her from the vehicle and killing her, according to the agreed statement of facts.

Porciello was a special educational assistant at a secondary school in Vancouver.

She left behind a 10-year-old son at the time of her death.

On Wednesday, Crown argued that Poepl should face 15 years in prison, while defence is expected to make its submissions Thursday.

Porciello’s family and friends also submitted 35 victim impact statements with the court, four of those which were read in person.

A second-degree murder conviction automatically carries a life sentence with parole eligibility of 10 to 25 years.

It is unclear if Justice Kathleen Ker plans to issue her decision by the end of the day, or reserve judgment.