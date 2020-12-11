VANCOUVER -- Provincial health officers will give the final update of the week on the COVID-19 pandemic a day after announcing a record-breaking number of deaths.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will give her update through a written statement with Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The update is expected on the heels of multiple records being broken in B.C.

On Thursday, the pair announced 28 deaths – the highest-ever single-day total in the province.

Read more from Thursday's update, including further details on vaccinations and outbreaks

Additionally, a record-breaking 83 patients are currently in intensive care due to the novel coronavirus

Henry said there had been 723 cases confirmed within the 24-hour period, and, as of Thursday, there were 9,524 active cases, which is also a record.

And the latest update meant the province had surpassed 40,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 587 deaths in total.

