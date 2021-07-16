VANCOUVER -- Health officials are expected to offer one final COVID-19 case update this week through a written statement Friday.

The statement will be released to media and the public in the afternoon, and will include whether there have been any deaths attributed to the disease.

Prior to Thursday's update, B.C. had been nearing a full week without a single death from the novel coronavirus, but after reaching six days straight, another death was recorded in the 24-hour period recapped in that news release.

There were also 54 new cases announced, slightly higher than the total seen most days recently.

B.C.'s rolling seven-day average is now at 42 cases per day.

The vast majority of these cases were in areas that fall under the Interior and Fraser Health authorities, while the remaining 15 were spread over the Vancouver Coastal, Island and Northern health regions.

As of Thursday 63 people were in hospital, a dozen of whom were in intensive care units.

Ninety-eight per cent of people known to have an infection have recovered.

The latest update included that B.C. has now given out 5,942,064 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly half of those eligible have received both doses, according to ministry data.

