VANCOUVER -- Health officials will provide her latest update on COVID-19 in British Columbia a day after the province surpassed a major milestone.

The provincial health officer will provide a case update Friday by news release, which is scheduled to be posted sometime after 3 p.m.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday another 110 infections in B.C., bringing the total since the start of the pandemic past the 10,000 mark.

Speaking at a news conference, Henry urged families to stay away from long-term care homes over the holiday weekend to protect residents, staff and the larger community – especially during flu season.

Currently, 14 long-term care facilities are dealing with coronavirus outbreaks in B.C.

So far, 245 people have died of the illness this year in the province.

