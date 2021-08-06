VANCOUVER -- The day after announcing that most of B.C.'s surging COVID-19 cases are in younger people, health officials are expected to give the final update of the week.

The provincial Ministry of Health will provide an update on cases, deaths and outbreaks through a written statement released sometime Friday afternoon.

The update will come as the province deals with a spike in cases not seen in B.C. since May.

Thursday's update included 402 cases, bringing the rolling seven-day average of cases near 250 per day.

Speaking at a news conference before the latest numbers were released, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters the majority of cases recently have been in those between the ages of 20 to 40.

She said the majority of people (95 per cent) who've recently contracted COVID-19 have not been fully vaccinated, and urged those who've been holding off to get their shots. Everyone being treated in intensive care is unvaccinated or has only had one dose.

Some have been critical of the sequence of events they feel led to the outbreak in younger residents of B.C. The province removed its mask mandate before many in that age category had the opportunity to get their second dose of vaccine based on the government's age-based rollout.

This is especially true of those in their teens and early 20s, who weren't eligible for the first dose until much later, and can't get their second shot for seven weeks.

This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information is available.