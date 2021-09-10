Final COVID-19 update of the week coming from B.C.'s health ministry

Vancouver -

One more COVID-19 update will be released by B.C.'s health ministry before the weekend.

That update, which will be released in the afternoon, will have details on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks in the province.

On Thursday, B.C.'s seven-day rolling average dipped slightly. With 774 more positive tests added to the province's total, the average was 669.

Five additional deaths related to the coronavirus were announced. Of those, three were in Fraser Health, one in Island Health and one in Northern Health.

Most of the latest infections were found in the Interior Health and Fraser Health regions, which recorded 253 and 233 new cases, respectively.

Notably, though the regions' new caseloads have been similar in recent weeks, Fraser Health has more than double the population of Interior Health, meaning far fewer people are contracting the coronavirus in the Fraser Health region on a per-capita basis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday