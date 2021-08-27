VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get one more COVID-19 update before the weekend, with information on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks.

Those details will be released in a written statement in the afternoon.

On Thursday, B.C. added 724 COVID-19 cases to its total, which brought the seven-day rolling average to 634.

As of that update, there were 5,640 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Of those, 149 people were in hospital, including 83 in intensive care.

According to the Ministry of Health, almost 71 per cent of the cases recorded from Aug. 18 to 24 were among unvaccinated people, a rate of 199.5 infections per 100,000 unvaccinated individuals.

During the same period, fully vaccinated people made up 17.5 per cent of cases and saw 24.6 cases per 100,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday