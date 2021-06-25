VANCOUVER -- Will B.C. reach seven days in a row of recording fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases? British Columbians will find out when the provincial health ministry releases its final COVID-19 update of the week Friday afternoon.

Thursday marked the sixth consecutive day below 100 new cases, when just 75 were recorded. While that news was positive, the disease still led to three more deaths.

"Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19," Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in their joint written statement.

As of Thursday's update, the province's active caseload was the lowest it has been since Aug. 31, and the rolling seven-day average of new daily infections had dropped to 79, the lowest it's been since Aug. 27.

A total of 76 per cent of eligible British Columbians ages 12 and older had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Thursday, and 24.2 per cent of those eligible are now fully vaccinated.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our shared focus has been to do our part to support each other and take care of the people around us," Henry and Dix said.

“Now, the best way for us to do that is to get fully immunized with two doses of our safe and effective vaccines. It is important to do this as soon as you are eligible."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday