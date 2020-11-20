VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get one more COVID-19 update this week, the day after the province's top health officials announced far-reaching restrictions to help curb the spread of the disease.

The update, which will come in a joint written statement from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, will be released in the afternoon.

On Thursday, health officials announced another 538 people tested positive for the disease since the previous day. One more person died, bringing B.C.'s death toll from COVID-19 to 321.

As of Thursday's update, health officials said there were 6,929 active cases of the coronavirus in B.C. Of that total, 217 people were in hospital, and 59 of those were in intensive care units.

Thursday's briefing also saw Henry announce several new restrictions including a two-week extension of restrictions first announced on Nov. 7. While those were previously in place for just the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions, they were expanded to the rest of the province.

Henry also introduced a mask mandate, requiring face coverings in all indoor public and retail spaces, with a few exceptions.

"We are in our second surge, and it has proved to be a challenge," Henry said Thursday. "I know we will get through this, but we need to take more action now."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday and Andrew Weichel