VANCOUVER -- One more COVID-19 update is coming this week, as B.C. health officials will outline how many new cases, deaths and outbreaks were recorded over the past 24 hours.

That update, which will be released Friday afternoon, is coming as a written statement.

On Thursday, B.C.'s top doctor announced 425 more cases of COVID-19 had been recorded since the previous day's update. That marked the first time the province reported more than 400 cases in a 24-hour period.

As of that update, there have been 16,560 cases recorded in B.C. and 273 deaths.

While B.C. has not yet followed the lead of other jurisdictions in returning to the "lockdown" policies seen in March and April, Henry suggested such a change could be forthcoming if managing the increase proves too difficult.

"I am asking once again for your help to slow the spread of this virus in B.C. so that we can keep our schools, our businesses and our communities open and safe," she said Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday