VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get one more COVID-19 update this week, as the health ministry is expected to release a written statement Friday afternoon.

The update will reveal how many new cases of the disease were recorded over the past 24 hours, and share details of any new outbreaks.

Dr. Bonnie Henry gave a live briefing Thursday and said another 142 cases of the coronavirus were added to B.C.'s total. Since the start of the pandemic, 11,034 people have tested positive.

During her briefing, Henry also confirmed B.C.'s first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, also known as MIS-C. The condition has been associated with COVID-19 and causes symptoms ranging from prolonged fever to cardiac issues.

Henry said the child has fully recovered, however, and is at home.

As of Thursday's update, there were 1,494 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel