VANCOUVER -- Provincial health officers will give an update Friday afternoon on the spread of the novel coronavirus in B.C., a day after announcing the loosening of some restrictions.

Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to give the latest details in a joint statement with Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The provincial health officer's final update of the week comes on the heels of what was likely good news to people in B.C. who've been abiding by public health orders.

She announced Thursday that residents of the province who'd previously been asked to limit all socializing to within members of their household that they can now gather with up to 10 people, as long as they stay outdoors.

The update came ahead of spring break, and on a week where the world marked the one-year anniversary of the declaration of the pandemic.

But St. Patrick's Day is also approaching, and on Thursday Dr. Henry announced a new restriction: bars and restaurants will not be permitted to serve alcohol on March 17 after 8 p.m.

And in the same news conference, Henry discussed the latest modelling data, including that findings suggest vaccines have prevented about 80 per cent of cases in B.C.

As of Thursday, B.C.'s total number of confirmed infections stood at 86,219, including 569 recorded in the 24-hour period before her announcement.

Three more people died, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,397.

This article is developing. Check back for more information in the afternoon.