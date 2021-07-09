VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get one more snapshot of how COVID-19 is spreading locally before the weekend.

In the afternoon, the health ministry is expected to release a statement with the latest positive COVID-19 tests and any related deaths or outbreaks recorded in the last 24 hours.

All updates this week have been given through written statements as health officials are no longer holding regular live briefings.

On Thursday, the health ministry announced 59 more people tested positive for the disease, which marked a slight uptick in the province's rolling seven-day average for the third day in a row.

As of Thursday, the rolling average was 41 cases per day, up from 35 cases as of Monday.

While the increase remains small, it represents the first consistent rebound since B.C.'s average began plummeting back in April when the province was ramping up its immunizations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.