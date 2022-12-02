Final cats of dozen deserted in April find home ahead of holidays: BC SCPA

The BC SPCA's Sea to Sky animal centre says the last of a dozen deserted Himalayan cats found in April have been adopted. The BC SPCA's Sea to Sky animal centre says the last of a dozen deserted Himalayan cats found in April have been adopted.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener