Film explores B.C. woman's experience with magic mushrooms to ease cancer anxiety
Laurie Brooks never thought she'd one day use magic mushrooms and advocate for the ability of others to do the same.
The 55-year-old B.C. resident also never imagined having colon cancer and fearing the impact her imminent death would have on her husband and four children.
Her journey as a believer in the power of psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms, began when a friend mentioned she could try a small dose as part of a therapy session to deal with end-of-life anxiety.
The Canadian documentary "Dosed: The Trip of a Lifetime," explores Brooks' experience with psilocybin, which she says allowed her to gain insight into herself and accept her cancer as it spread and she decided to forego a third major surgery.
"Dosed," directed by Nicholas Meyers and Tyler Chandler, was set to open Friday in Toronto before heading to cities including Vancouver, Victoria, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Halifax, Hamilton and Calgary.
It comes amid a court challenge filed against the federal government last July by seven patients and a health-care worker.
The plaintiffs claim limited and delayed access to the psychedelic through a Health Canada application process violates their right to life, liberty and security of the person under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The government says in a statement of defence that it has international treaty obligations to regulate controlled substances and that psilocybin-based therapy has not been approved in Canada.
In August 2020, Health Canada began granting one-year exemptions to qualifying patients who wanted to use psilocybin to manage end-of-life anxiety. Since January 2022, health-care professionals can apply to the Special Access Program to treat patients with the psychedelic after conventional therapies have failed, or are unsuitable or unavailable.
Brooks, who was diagnosed in 2018, was one of the first people in Canada to be given a personal exemption while she was having chemotherapy.
The Abbotsford, B.C. resident took three grams of psilocybin for her first guided "trip" and five grams for her second time a year later. For each session, she lay on a couch blindfolded and listened to music with her therapist seated beside her. The visions she saw the first time included a kaleidoscope of colours and a forest. She went from feeling alone and afraid to calm while being led through the darkness by her deceased grandmother.
Brooks says that first session helped her resolve the overwhelming grief of leaving her family behind. The second trip eased her lifelong drive to be a "people pleaser" who put herself last.
Reached by phone while travelling in Sacramento, Calif., she says access to psilocybin through a regulated system could help people endure the anguish of a terminal illness. The current model of applying for access and waiting for a decision adds more stress for those who may die waiting, she adds.
"Why would you not want to help somebody? It took one experience, six hours, and that's all I needed to make a difference," she says of her first psilocybin trip.
She says she was so depressed she considered applying for medical assistance in dying before she discovered psilocybin, which she says "gave me life."
"Now I think, no, I want to squeeze every ounce of life out of this journey that I can. I don't want to know the hour and time of my own death," says Brooks, who says she's now "living the dream" travelling in a recreational vehicle with her husband after they sold their B.C. home in March.
"Honour yourself and live your life to the fullest and just enjoy. And laugh as much as you possibly can."
Anxiety about death is typically treated with antidepressants, but Brooks did not consider that route due to potential side-effects. She says psilocybin offered more immediate relief.
"It took away my fear of dying and took away a lot of the grief and anxiety I was feeling," says Brooks. "It's been a journey, but mushrooms were the catalyst to that."
Dr. Gabor Maté, a retired family physician from Vancouver, as well as an author and proponent of psychedelic therapy who appears in the documentary, noted some small but significant randomized controlled trials in the United States have suggested psilocybin reduced anxiety for terminally ill cancer patients.
One trial in 2016, by the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, found increases in quality of life and decreases in death anxiety continued six months after psilocybin-assisted therapy for 41 of 51 participants.
"I personally know of many people who have had very beneficial experiences in the hands of trained therapists, with a number of psychedelics, including psilocybin," Maté said in an interview.
The study, published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology, found about eight of the participants felt nauseated and 17 experienced some discomfort, such as paranoia, as part of a session that lasted four to six hours.
Antidepressants have plenty of side-effects compared with psilocybin, though in rare cases patients who take the psychedelic under supervision may recall extremely traumatic events which could be processed afterwards with the therapist, Maté says.
"The governments are way too slow, as far I'm concerned, to recognize the potential (of psilocybin). It's good to be careful, I'm just saying we already have lots of evidence."
Health Canada said it has greenlit two proposed trials testing psilocybin-assisted therapy for end-of-life distress — one by a non-profit British Columbia program called Roots to Thrive, and another involving the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute.
The B.C. trial's principal investigator, Dr. Valorie Masuda, says her study on Vancouver Island would involve 64 terminally ill patients of all ages and be overseen by doctors, nurses and a registered clinical counsellor.
Health Canada has funded clinical trials on psilocybin to treat substance use and mental health disorders, in combination with psychotherapy. Masuda wants funding for end-of-life anxiety in Canada, too.
"If Health Canada expects more information from clinical trials, they should put their money where their mouth is," says Masuda, also a palliative care physician.
"While Health Canada is talking the clinical trial and safe-access route, really what's happening is people are accessing psychedelics in the underground," says Masuda, adding therapists who are not regulated or accountable to any professional body are "putting Canadians at risk."
Psilocybin treatment should involve licensed suppliers and trained health-care providers to safeguard patients who would be emotionally, psychologically and spiritually vulnerable while under the influence of a hallucinogenic, she says.
The case filed last July in Federal Court is supported by TheraPsil, a B.C.-based non-profit that has helped three of the patients secure legal access to psilocybin through the former individual exemption process.
Health Canada said in a statement that since January 2022, it has received requests from health-care professionals for 121 patients. It said access has been authorized for 93 of them while requests had been withdrawn for eight people. The remaining requests are under review.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2023.
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal labour board raises concerns about 'major irregularities' in PSAC strike vote
The federal labour relations board raised 'significant concerns' about 'major irregularities' in the strike vote by 120,000 federal public servants, but has ruled the issues would not have changed the results.
Air Canada was handling $20M in goods stolen in heist at Toronto Pearson airport, source says
Air Canada's cargo operations were handling the $20 million worth of high-value goods mysteriously stolen from Toronto Pearson airport, a source says.
Hassan Diab's supporters urge Canada to rebuff extradition after guilty verdict
Supporters of Hassan Diab are calling on Canada to refuse any new extradition request from France after a court found the Ottawa sociology professor guilty of a 1980 bombing.
700 military members without heat or hot water at CFB Petawawa due to PSAC strike
About 700 military members living on base at CFB Petawawa are without heat or hot water after some federal workers were deemed non-essential during the Public Service Alliance of Canada strike.
Nick Nurse fired as Toronto Raptors head coach
The Toronto Raptors have fired Nick Nurse four years after the head coach steered the team towards its first NBA championship win.
'Very difficult situation:' Canadians in Khartoum take shelter amid violence
Amid violence in Sudan, Khartoum's airport is inaccessible and Canada's foreign affairs minister said Thursday that there are currently no means of evacuating Canadians from the country.
'Lower that baby's voice!': Watch passenger's midair tantrum over infant crying
An angry plane passenger was caught on camera throwing a tantrum of his own over a crying infant aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore to Florida.
New Ontario Volkswagen EV battery plant to create 3,000 jobs
Volkswagen's massive new electric-vehicle battery plant, being built in southwestern Ontario, could eventually grow to be the automaker's biggest gigafactory in the world, the CEO of the company's battery arm said Friday.
'Here to stay': Why this infectious disease expert remains wary of COVID-19
While the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic may be in the past, one infectious disease expert explains why he’s not letting his guard down and doesn’t think other Canadians should either.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Hells Angels seek federal appeal after 3 clubhouses seized
The lawyer representing Angel Acres and Festivals, as well as several individual Hells Angels motorcycle club members, says the group has filed an application with the Supreme Court of Canada seeking leave to appeal B.C.'s seizure of three of its clubhouses.
-
Friend 'shocked' after signs for missing Nanaimo woman removed
The Nanaimo RCMP are on the lookout for missing person signs that have been removed over the past several weeks.
-
Protesters asked to remove signs opposing Langford's tax increase from public property
Roadside signs protesting a proposed property tax increase in Langford are drawing attention, including from the city's bylaw department.
Calgary
-
Sticker shock: White supremacist decals repeatedly stuck on Little Free Library
Calgary police are investigating a series of hate-motivated incidents in the community of Cedarbrae that saw a Little Free Library location repeatedly vandalised.
-
Don’t throw out those corks and chopsticks! They can become shoes and tables
Protecting the environment can seem daunting for individuals but even small acts can really make a difference.
-
Keystone spill caused by crack that progressed over time: TC Energy
TC Energy Corp. says a third-party investigation into an oil spill from the company's Keystone pipeline in December has concluded the incident was caused by a crack in a weld that occurred at the time of the pipeline's construction.
Edmonton
-
'He's had a phenomenal year': Fuhr, Oilers great and diehard fan, happy to see record fall to Skinner
It's been 32 years since Grant Fuhr played a game for the blue and orange but his name keeps coming up during Oilers broadcasts.
-
2022 saw more violent crimes in Edmonton than any other year: police
More violent crimes were reported in Edmonton in 2022 than any other year, new numbers released by the Edmonton Police Service show.
-
'I couldn't care less': McDavid says what matters is winning, not how many points he has
Connor McDavid has yet to score in the playoffs and has just one point in the first two games, but he isn't worried about it.
Toronto
-
Air Canada was handling $20M in goods stolen in heist at Toronto Pearson airport, source says
Air Canada's cargo operations were handling the $20 million worth of high-value goods mysteriously stolen from Toronto Pearson airport, a source says.
-
Nick Nurse fired as Toronto Raptors head coach
The Toronto Raptors have fired Nick Nurse four years after the head coach steered the team towards its first NBA championship win.
-
Ontario self-serve lottery machines will confirm ID using swipe or scan technology
The Ontario government is hoping to change the rules to allow self-serving lottery ticket terminals to verify identification using a swiping or scanning system.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating after video shows car drive into traffic signaller on closed street
Montreal police say they are investigating after a video posted on social media showed a driver trying to force their way into a traffic signaller down a closed street.
-
Montreal's REM nearly ready to take commuters aboard
After months of controversy, labour shortages, and delays, Montreal's light-rail train line, the REM, is nearly ready to take commuters aboard. Journalists got a sneak peek Friday into the Brossard station on the South Shore as it is preparing to open its doors.
-
Coroner says Montreal police used unnecessary force, lacked training in man's death
A coroner's report into the 2017 death of a man killed by Montreal police says arresting officers used unnecessary force and lacked proper training in de-escalation tactics.
Winnipeg
-
Train derailment causes road closures in Winnipeg
A section of McPhillips Street is closed to Winnipeg traffic after several train cars carrying a crude oil byproduct derailed Friday morning.
-
Three Winnipeg police officers facing assault charges: IIU
Three Winnipeg police officers are facing charges after a man was injured during an arrest in April 2022, following an investigation by the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU).
-
'Come From Away experience': Saskatchewan communities taking care of Winnipeg students stranded following bus crash
Students at a Winnipeg school were forced to stay the night in Saskatchewan after the charter bus they were riding in was involved in a crash with a semi Wednesday during a snowstorm.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon priest placed on leave after sexual assault charge
A Saskatoon priest has been placed on administrative leave following sexual assault allegations involving a minor.
-
High school in northern Sask. closed after 2 people injured in incident
A school in La Loche, Sask. is closed on Friday following an incident where two people were injured.
-
'It's about togetherness': Thousands gather in Saskatoon to celebrate the end of Ramadan
Thousands of Muslims came together at the Prairieland Park to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr (EID).
Regina
-
Roughly 10,000 expected to join dental class action against Indigenous Services Canada
A potential future class action lawsuit is shedding more light on the impacts of the dentistry work performed under the former Indian Affairs Canada between the 1960s and 1980s.
-
High school in northern Sask. closed after 2 people injured in incident
A school in La Loche, Sask. is closed on Friday following an incident where two people were injured.
-
'So powerful': Sask. woman recounts experience aiding in bald eagle rescue
A bald eagle who was hit by a vehicle on a Saskatchewan highway one week ago is expected to make a full recovery.
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth hotel with 190 beds to be used as temporary housing as need expands
Nova Scotia's government says a Dartmouth hotel it has leased as a homeless shelter will also house people who are discharged from hospitals but still require a bed and care.
-
Kalin's Call: Drier than normal April continues, Lyrid meteor shower peaks this weekend
It’s been a dry month of April in the Maritimes. No rain is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend and only a low chance of showers so far for next week.
-
Nova Scotia judges describes rising violence, tension in Halifax-area provincial jail
A Nova Scotia judge's ruling released Friday sheds light on rising violence and intimidation among inmates in a Halifax jail.
London
-
Murder charge laid in London, Ont. 'sudden death' investigation
Charges have been laid in connection to a 'sudden death' investigation after an unresponsive woman with serious injuries was discovered at a residence in west London, Ont. on Thursday afternoon and later died.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Jury finds man charged in 2021 fatal stabbing not guilty
Harpreet Majhail, 38, who was facing charges related to the 2021 stabbing death of a London man has been found not guilty.
-
Arrest made following ‘serious incident’ in Saugeen Shores
No one was hurt following a serious incident in Port Elgin Thursday night on Goderich Street.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man gets 2-year hunting ban for killing moose off-season, two others fined
A Sudbury man is banned from hunting in Ontario for two years and has been fined $5,000 for killing a calf moose when the season was closed while two people who helped him retrieve it have also been fined.
-
Cobalt mayor resigns, citing online bullying and disinformation
The mayor of Cobalt resigned this week, citing online bullying. Mita Gibson, who is transgender and uses the pronouns ‘they’ and ‘them,’ tendered their resignation on Tuesday.
-
Judge rules against Sudbury couple facing $400K home repair bill
A judge has ruled against a Sudbury couple who sued the former owners of their house when major problems emerged with the foundation.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener impaired driver broke through road closure and narrowly avoided crash before trying to flee: Police
A Kitchener, Ont. driver has been arrested after police say he broke through a road closure barricade on Highway 401 and narrowly avoided causing another collision. The highway had been closed following an earlier fatal crash.
-
Melinda Vasilije’s sister gives tearful testimony during Ager Hasan trial
The sister of Melinda Vasilije gave tearful testimony on the stand as the trial of Ager Hasan continued Friday.
-
Beloved Waterloo cockatiel returns home after missing for months
The search for Sweetheart the cockatiel is over, with the beloved bird now back at home in Waterloo, but he's got a long road to recovery ahead.