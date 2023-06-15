'Fighting spirit' and Surrey firefighters save kitten trapped in walls of home: BC SPCA

Two firefighters in Surrey are being hailed as heroes for helping rescue a kitten that was trapped in the walls of a house for several days.

The rescue operation began with a call to the BC SCPA from the residents of the property, who reported hearing the sounds of a cat crying, on and off, for four days.

“Together with the landlord they had tried to locate and free the cat but were not successful,” Mark Vosper, a regional manager for the BC SCPA’s Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley operations, wrote in a statement Thursday.

When an animal protection officer arrived to the scene of the mysterious mews, it was determined that some property damage would be required.

“We needed to act fast and, with the permission of the owner, we called the Surrey Fire Department,” Vosper told CTV News, adding that the BC SPCA rarely takes this measure.

“In this situation, the caller had been hearing the cat for about four days before they contacted us. They checked on the inside, checked in the basement—there seemed no way to get to it,” he said.

It took two firefighters roughly two-and-a-half hours to free the kitten, which they eventually did by cutting out portions of the exterior of the home.

“They were elated—everyone was. There were huge smiles, everyone was so happy the kitten was alive,” said Vosper.

It’s unclear how the kitten ended up where it did, but the BC SPCA believes it was recently orphaned.

“A black adult cat had been hit by a car and was found deceased near the home,” Vosper explained.

After being taken to the hospital for examination, the kitten was prescribed medication for abdominal pain.

The four-week-old is now with a foster family, and requires syringe and bottle feeding, the BC SPCA says.

“This kitten’s fighting spirit and loud cries saved her. After at least four days of being trapped, she is now resting happily,” Vosper said.

The kitten is not up for adoption yet, but she has been given a name, Lenna, which means “lion strength” or lion-hearted.”