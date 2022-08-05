Fight, stabbing between strangers near Metrotown sends 2 to hospital, RCMP say
Mounties in Burnaby are asking witnesses to a fight and stabbing in a parking lot near Metrotown Thursday night to get in touch with them.
The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Silver Drive, according to a news release from Burnaby RCMP.
Police said they believe two men were leaving a restaurant in the area "when they got into a physical fight with a third man, who was not known to them."
During the fight, one of the parties involved pulled out a knife, police said.
"Two of the men allegedly involved in the fight fled the area in a vehicle that was boxed in by police near Kingsway and Sussex Avenue," RCMP said in their release.
One of the men in the vehicle, a 33-year-old, was taken to hospital for treatment of stab wounds that police said "are believed to be superficial." The second man in the vehicle, who is 40, was not hurt, according to police.
In an email to CTV News, Burnaby RCMP confirmed the two men in the vehicle were arrested and released with court dates.
The third man involved in the fight, a 27-year-old, was "found in the area by police" and taken to hospital for treatment, Mounties said, adding that his injuries do not appear to be serious.
The 27-year-old was not arrested, police said, adding that their investigation is ongoing and all three of the men are known to police.
Officers found a knife near the scene of the fight and seized it.
Burnaby RCMP's Investigative Support Team is investigating. It asks anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police to call 604-646-9999 and quote file number 22-25834.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
Monkeypox in Canada: Tracking where the cases are
The Public Health Agency of Canada is tracking the publicly reported cases of monkeypox across the country, updating the number of confirmed infections in each province and territory on a weekly basis.
Jury awards US$45.2 million in punitive damages in Alex Jones Sandy Hook trial
U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay the parents of a six-year-old boy killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre US$45.2 million in punitive damages, on top of $4.1 million in compensatory damages already awarded, for falsely claiming the shooting was a hoax, a Texas jury decided on Friday.
Where Canada stands among nations paying the highest gas prices
Canadians are spending the highest proportion of their income on gas -- at 4.4 per cent -- compared with other G7 nations, according to global gas price tracking website GlobalPetrolPrices.com.
Missing Saskatoon mom, son found safe in U.S.
A missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son have been found safe, according to police.
Old age security increase leaves out many seniors, non-profit says
The Canadian Association for Retired Persons is raising alarms about the increase in old age security only being made eligible for those 75 and above.
Seventh wave of COVID-19 in Ontario has peaked, chief medical officer of health says
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says the seventh wave of COVID-19 in the province has peaked.
Long COVID symptoms persist in as many as 1 in 8 adult patients: study
A new Dutch study has found as many as one in eight adults exposed to COVID-19 will develop long-term symptoms.
Fake COVID rapid test kits were sold in Ontario, Health Canada says
Health Canada is warning the public about counterfeit rapid antigen test kits after several were sold in Ontario.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich police officer released from hospital 5 weeks after bank shooting
A police officer was released from a Victoria hospital on Friday, more than five weeks after he was seriously injured in a shootout with two gunmen at a bank in Saanich, B.C.
-
'I want her to be happy': Victoria cat owner responds to trespassing fine
Victoria cat owner Ramon Correa says he was stunned to receive a fine from the city after a neighbour complained about his cat trespassing on their property.
-
Four rescued after boat capsizes east of Vancouver Island
Four people were rescued near Savary Island off the east coast of Vancouver Island on Thursday evening after the vessel they were travelling in capsized.
Calgary
-
‘I shouldn’t have survived’: Lethbridge hostage victim shares her story, blood drive started
The scars on Kathryn Linder’s neck and body will be a reminder of how a normal day changed her life.
-
Banff man killed in altercation at bar, suspect in custody
One man was killed and another was taken into custody after a deadly altercation in Banff on Thursday.
-
'So ignorant': Beltline residents still fed up with constant vehicle noise pollution
It's one of the busiest neighbourhoods in the city, but many Calgarians say there's still no reason for the Beltline to be this loud.
Edmonton
-
'How many more crosses are we going to put up': Calls for change to fatal Parkland County intersection
A Parkland County intersection known as the "death trap" or the "devil's intersection" for how many fatal crashes it causes claimed another person's life this week, with residents continuing to push for a redesign.
-
Coun. Janz violated code of conduct with 'pig' retweet: integrity commissioner
Edmonton city councillor Michael Janz violated the Council Code of Conduct bylaw when he retweeted a post using a derogatory term for police, the city's integrity commissioner has found.
-
Officers bust St. Albert auto theft and re-VINing operation
Area police officers have recovered 23 stolen vehicles after an auto theft and re-VINing operation was uncovered in St. Albert.
Toronto
-
Seventh wave of COVID-19 in Ontario has peaked, chief medical officer of health says
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says the seventh wave of COVID-19 in the province has peaked.
-
Heat warnings issued for much of southern Ontario as two-day heat event expected
Much of southern Ontario is under a heat warning as a two-day heat event is expected this weekend.
-
Boy, 2, in serious condition after falling from apartment balcony in Mississauga, Ont.
A two-year-old boy is in serious condition after falling from a balcony in Mississauga.
Montreal
-
As families mourn, questions about why Montreal killing spree suspect was released from psychiatric facility
Quebec provincial police confirmed Friday that a man with mental illness suspected of killing three people at random used an illegally obtained firearm. Meantime, questions are being raised about why the man was released from a psychiatric facility.
-
Premier Francois Legault gets fourth dose and encourages Quebecers to follow suit
Quebec Premier François Legault received a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday in Montreal, and he's encouraging Quebecers to do the same.
-
Search on for missing swimmer in St. Lawrence River near Montreal
A search is underway for a man who went missing while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in Montreal.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Arlen Dumas out as AMC Grand Chief
Arlen Dumas is officially out as Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC).
-
Canadians opposed, angry over Hockey Canada’s use of player registration fees in settlements, survey finds
A new survey by Nanos Research is shedding light on the impact Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault allegations is having on the organization and the sport.
-
Winnipeg author's book featured on Fergie's YouTube channel
A Winnipeg author is celebrating after her children's book was featured on the Duchess of York's YouTube channel.
Saskatoon
-
Missing Saskatoon mom, son found safe in U.S.
A missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son have been found safe, according to police.
-
'Hiding behind words': Former student says Saskatoon Christian school must do more to address allegations
Another former student who alleges he was subjected to abuse at a private Saskatoon school says it's "hiding behind words."
-
Tornado, golf ball-sized hail produced by Sask. storm
A tornado and large hail were produced by a storm system that tracked through central Saskatchewan Thursday evening.
Regina
-
Heat records and wind gusts: Wild weather hits southern Saskatchewan
Wild weather affected several communities in southern Saskatchewan on Thursday, with heat records set and extreme wind gusts recorded.
-
Missing Saskatoon mom, son found safe in U.S.
A missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son have been found safe, according to police.
-
Man dies shortly after being released from police custody; Sask. RCMP investigating
Saskatchewan RCMP is investigating after an Alberta man died shortly after being released from custody on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Interrupter clause to be invoked in N.S. at midnight
The interrupter clause will be invoked Friday at midnight in Nova Scotia as the fuel market in the Maritimes continues to adjust to global price fluctuations.
-
What happened to Eileen? Family seeks answers 60 years after P.E.I. woman's disappearance
What happened to Eileen Faye Williams? The missing woman’s family is still trying to answer that question, 60 years after she disappeared without a trace on Prince Edward Island.
-
'We were at less than a metre': Water woes plague reservoir in Alma, N.B.
A boil water advisory and a water restriction warning were put in effect in Alma, N.B., on Thursday after the village’s reservoir reached a critically low level.
London
-
Hunger strike for homelessness ends
The hunger strike outside city hall has ended.
-
London townhome heavily damaged by fire
A north-east London townhome is heavily damaged following a fire Friday afternoon.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Alleged attempted carjacking results in charges
A London man has been charged in relation to an incident in east London on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Two-vehicle collision on Lorne Street in Sudbury
Officers are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Lorne Street in the Gatchell area of Sudbury's west end.
-
Sault police say two dead, gunshots fired on Goulais Avenue
Sault Ste. Marie say two people are dead at the scene of a residential fire on Goulais Avenue.
-
New FedNor funding announce for Algoma region agri-food sector
The agri-food sector in Northern Ontario got a significant boost today from the federal government.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region District School Board, chair, claim lawsuit attempting to silence them
The Waterloo Region District School Board and Chair Scott Piatowski believe a former teacher is trying to use a $1.75 million defamation lawsuit to silence them.
-
Who pays for what after a damaging wind storm
Homeowners in Elora are getting ready to make insurance claims following a summer storm that left a trail of damage.
-
Real estate prices continue to fall in Waterloo region
The average sale price for all residential property types in Waterloo region continues to fall. The newly formed Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR) says it now sits at $752,301.