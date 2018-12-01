

CTV Vancouver





A 9-1-1 call reporting a home invasion prompted a massive police response at a high-rise in Burnaby Friday night.

Burnaby RCMP told CTV News the incident at the Esprit South Tower development on Arcola Avenue near Kingsway was not, in fact, a home invasion, but rather a fight between people who knew each other.

Residents of the building were evacuated as Burnaby firefighters, an RCMP canine unit, and heavily armed police officers responded to the scene.

Police said the people involved in the fight were known to each other and to the RCMP. No one was injured in the fight and no one was arrested.

Burnaby RCMP Staff Sgt. Ken Moe told CTV News the fight participants were not cooperative when police arrived. That said, police determined there was no threat to the public, as the fight was confined to the apartment and the people inside.

“Whatever happened, happened inside the apartment,” Moe said. “The initial call mentioned weapons, but we never found any.”