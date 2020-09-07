VANCOUVER -- A brawl between teenaged party bus passengers in Burnaby ended with two being sent to hospital with stab wounds, local Mounties say.

According to Burnaby RCMP, a 17-year-old has life-threatening injuries after the incident that happened on Sunday, just before midnight.

Officers were called to the side of Highway 1 at Gaglardi Way for reports of a fight. Witnesses say passengers got off the party bus and began fighting when two were stabbed.

A second 17-year-old was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The incident is believed to be targeted.

Police say it's believed the bus was heading through Burnaby from Vancouver to Surrey when the fight broke out.

The investigative support team has taken over the investigation and is asking witnesses to reach out to them. Dashcam video is also requested. Anyone with details can contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.