

CTV News Vancouver





A fiery crash involving several vehicles near the Peace Arch border crossing snarled traffic on Highway 99 Thursday.

Mounties said the three car collision occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway, about 500 metres north of the border crossing.

Video from the scene showed at last one of the vehicles engulfed in flames with a thick plume of black smoke rising from the scene.

According to the RCMP, one person was taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The northbound lanes of Highway 99 are closed starting at the border. The road is closed heading south from Beech Road.

According to Canada Border Services, all traffic is being rerouted to the Pacific Highway crossing until further notice.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.