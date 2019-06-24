

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





A fiery crash in Burnaby has sent one person to hospital after a driver crashed their Honda Civic into a BC Hydro transformer box.

Burnaby firefighters were called to the Winston Street near Bainbridge Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Sunday night.

When firefighters arrived they found a transformer box fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters discovered the Civic beside the transformer box had an open door and a smashed windshield.

"Crews were trying to determine if there was still somebody in it, but with the electrical hazards they had to stay back and kind of be cautious until we can determine from witnesses that the person that was in the vehicle had been removed," said Asst. Chief Barry Mawhinney of the Burnaby Fire Department.

According to Mawhinney, the driver was pulled from the car by witnesses on scene, and was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital for further assessment.

"The biggest complication was the electrical hazard, so we couldn't get too close, we had to stay back," said Mawhinney

Burnaby RCMP remained on scene for a few hours to investigate the cause of the accident.