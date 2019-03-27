

Jordan Jiang, CTV Vancouver





An SUV veered off the road Tuesday night in Coquitlam, striking a utility pole and leaving 525 hydro customers without power.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene near Austin Avenue and Guilby Street, where they found the vehicle and a small fire. The driver was not injured and was taken home by Coquitlam RCMP.

Mounties have not said what might have caused the crash.

Austin Avenue was closed in both directions at Guilby and Walker streets while hydro crews restored power to the area overnight.