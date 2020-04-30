VANCOUVER -- Cellular service provider Fido is donating tablets and up to $150,000 to PFLAG Canada to help support those struggling with issues around sexual or gender identity during the pandemic.

The company said in a release Thursday that it is partnering with the organization, which has chapters across the country, to help connect Canadians with support.

Colin McKenna with PFLAG Vancouver says it’s been harder to help those who need it because of physical distancing.

“The struggle for the last couple of months, obviously, has been that we can only provide support by email, by phone. Sometimes - especially when people are going through something quite emotional - that face-to-face contact is really important.”

The tablets come with six months of free data, will be distributed to regional chapters of PFLAG, and will help the organization bring more peer-to-peer support meetings to LGBTQ2S communities.

“The connections they make are especially important right now,” said Nancy Audette, the vice-president of Fido Wireless in the release. “This is one way we can continue our commitment to keeping communities connected to the important services they need, while helping create a more inclusive and more tolerant environment for all of us.”

In addition, Fido has started a fundraising campaign that could raise up to $150,000 for the organization. You can help by heading to the Fido website and clicking on the “FIDO WITH CARE” link. For every click, the company will donate $1 to PFLAG, to a maximum of $150,000.

PFLAG says it could be one of the largest donations it’s ever received.