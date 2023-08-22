Fewer than 90 homes and structures lost to West Kelowna, B.C., wildfire, officials say

The number of homes and structures lost to the wildfire still burning outside West Kelowna, B.C., has been estimated at fewer than 90, firefighters revealed Tuesday.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said members of Canada Task Force 1 have finished surveying the destruction from the McDougall Creek wildfire, but that the Regional District of Central Okanagan is still working on a process of notifying affected homeowners as quickly and compassionately as possible.

"I understand that those waits can be frustrating," Brolund said. "I ask for your continued patience."

Crews have counted fewer than 70 full or partial property losses in the City of West Kelowna and fewer than 20 in the Westbank First Nation, according to officials.

Brolund also confirmed the heavy search and rescue team deployed into the area has not found any victims left behind in the wake of the wildfire.

"To the best of our knowledge at this time, there has been no loss of life and there are no missing persons outstanding from the fire," Brolund said.

Any potential missing persons cases should be reported to the West Kelowna RCMP, the fire chief added.

