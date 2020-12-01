VANCOUVER -- During this time of year it is family that we are particularly grateful for.

Safeway wants to celebrate that through inspiration, support and delicious food.

On CTV Morning Live, Safeway Food Expert Mary Berg joined the show to share some exciting holiday dinner recipes.

Berg shared that these are perfect to prepare ahead of a holiday movie night.

Each recipe featured the flavours of the season.

On the show Berg whipped up a Pepper, Mustard and Thyme-crusted Roast Beef.

The addition of Compliments dijon mustard means the spices added to the roast stay in place and the delicious flavours seep in to the meat when it is cooking.

The roast was complemented by a festive cranberry and nut stuffing and a green power salad with avocado dressing.

Berg says that she loves pairing a delicious roasted meal with a fresh green salad, as the contrast of textures and temperatures keeps taste buds in check.

Check out the full video for more tips and tricks on preparing a holiday meal the entire family will enjoy.

